Webinar: You don’t get a pass on cybersecurity during a crisis

In this webinar, Mark Sangster discusses how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting businesses and individuals and the need to stay vigilant.

Emerging threats from bad actors who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis are inevitable. Distributed workforces are leaving gaps in our defenses and opening the door to significant loss, well beyond the immediate future.

Key insights from this webinar include:

  • With more employees working remotely, learn why protecting your endpoints should be the top priority.
  • Understand how to effectively monitor your environments 24×7 and the transition to a more distributed workforce.
  • Be sure you are meeting your obligations to protect client information in the face of diminished staff capacity.
