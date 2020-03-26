Webinar: You don’t get a pass on cybersecurity during a crisis

In this webinar, Mark Sangster discusses how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting businesses and individuals and the need to stay vigilant.
Emerging threats from bad actors who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis are inevitable. Distributed workforces are leaving gaps in our defenses and opening the door to significant loss, well beyond the immediate future.
Key insights from this webinar include:
- With more employees working remotely, learn why protecting your endpoints should be the top priority.
- Understand how to effectively monitor your environments 24×7 and the transition to a more distributed workforce.
- Be sure you are meeting your obligations to protect client information in the face of diminished staff capacity.