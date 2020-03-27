Spot Cloud Analyzer: Managing performance, availability and cost of cloud infrastructure

Spotinst, now Spot – the leader in software for modern CloudOps – unveiled a new company name and brand while launching a new product, Cloud Analyzer. Using Cloud Analyzer, any company can, for the first time, have visibility and recommendations that automate performance and availability and minimize costs across all their cloud accounts.

“In unstable times such as those we are all facing today, organizations must be able to adapt and align their cloud infrastructure and costs, as well as their ability to scale up or down, with their constantly changing and unpredictable needs,” said Amiram Shachar, Founder & CEO of Spot.

“Using machine learning algorithms, automation, and now with broader visibility into spend and usage – Cloud Analyzer is able to free up CloudOps teams to deploy applications fast, while maintaining uptime at lowest possible cloud infrastructure costs.”

Cloud Analyzer provides a holistic view into all of a company’s multi cloud accounts, spending trends and anomalies, gaining unprecedented visibility into every potential opportunity to optimise their cloud.

It integrates with Spot’s other products to automatically eliminate the inefficiencies it has identified, and make it possible for CloudOps to handle huge changes in demand.

The ability to handle such changes is critical during events such as the coronavirus outbreak. Our data shows there has been up to 20x greater volatility in the cloud capacity and demand in recent weeks and because it’s so difficult to adapt to such fluctuations with manual solutions, it’s an area where clear data-driven automation is a necessity.

Since its launch in 2015, Spot’s advanced machine learning software uses automation and analytics to continuously optimise cloud infrastructure. It has been used by some of the world’s most successful companies – such as Samsung and Sony – to save millions on their cloud infrastructure costs and maintain performance and availability.

Cloud Analyzer not only helps companies understand and manage loads, it also identifies significant savings opportunities for customers. Early testing has identified hundreds of thousands and even multi-million-dollar potential savings for a range of companies including a regional financial services company, a marketing software solution company and a communications company.

“The highlight of Cloud Analyzer for us is that it not only provides insights, but also seamlessly connects with Spot’s other optimization tools, to deliver efficiency by running our workloads on both spot and reserved instances. It’s been an invaluable tool for seeing how we can be more efficient with our cloud usage,” said Trevor Bossert, manager of DevOps at Primer AI.

“From being able to visualise optimisation opportunities to easily and continuously implementing them, Cloud Analyzer perfectly complements Spot’s suite of cloud management solutions in one single platform.” said Silvio Pereira, CEO of Spot channel partner RealCloud.

In addition to bringing value to enterprises, Cloud Analyzer has potential to be useful for managed service providers (MSPs), too. As part of its future plans for Cloud Analyzer, Spot is currently working with partners to deliver a tailored version of Cloud Analyzer that will enable MSPs to provide their customers with insights into cloud usage and to maximize the cost efficiency of their offerings.