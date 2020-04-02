Mozilla will fund open source COVID-19-related technology projects

Have you come up with hardware or software that can help solve a problem that arose from COVID-19 and its worldwide spread? Mozilla is offering up to $50,000 to open source technology projects that are responding to the pandemic in some way.

Crisis jumpstarts innovation

Ever since COVID-19 became a global problem, there have been efforts aimed at jumpstarting solutions to the everyday challenges brought on by the outbreak.

Innovative medical solutions have been introduced by individuals and due to extreme need almost immediately deployed by hospitals.

Online “hackatons” – launched/sponsored by governments and various organizations in Poland, Estonia, China, the UK, Switzerland, India, Malaysia, and so on – are gathering participants from different sectors (medicine, pharmacy, environmental protection, computer systems, product design, etc.) and with different skills to collaborate and come up with IT-based (or not) open source solutions to COVID-19-related medical, social and other problems.

Depending on the hackaton’s organizers, some of the most promising solutions might get some funding.

The COVID-19 Solutions Fund for open source technology

Mozilla has now decided to offer funding, as well.

“As part of the COVID-19 Solutions Fund, we will accept applications that are hardware (e.g., an open source ventilator), software (e.g., a platform that connects hospitals with people who have 3D printers who can print parts for that open source ventilator), as well as software that solves for secondary effects of COVID-19 (e.g., a browser plugin that combats COVID related misinformation),” the organization explained.

Up to $50,000 each will be awarded to mature projects that can immediately deploy the funding, and applications will be accepted from anywhere in the world (to the extent legally permitted) and from any type of legal entity, including NGOs, for profit hospitals, or a team of developers with strong ties to an affected community.

This fund is part of the Mozilla Open Source Support Program (MOSS), so only projects which are licensed for use under an open source license according to the Free Software Foundation or the Open Source Initiative can apply for funds.