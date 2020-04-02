vFeed: Leveraging actionable vulnerability intelligence as a service indicators

vFeed is a truly exciting company and we had to include them in our list of the 10 hot industry newcomers to watch at RSA Conference 2020. In this podcast, Rachid Harrando, Advisory Board Member at vFeed, talks about how their correlation algorithm analyzes a large plethora of scattered advisories and third-party sources, and then standardizes the content with respect to security industry open standards.

Here’s a transcript of the podcast for your convenience.

Hello, my name is Rachid Harrando. I’m in the Office of the CISO at ServiceNow and partner and advisor for vFeed.io that I will introduce today.

What is vFeed? We would like to tagline vFeed with vulnerability intelligence as a service. That’s our tagline. Of course, we have to explain what it is, right? What we found out is there are more and more systems that have more and more vulnerabilities. And it’s difficult for any security team to maintain a good repository of all the different indicators and information related to those vulnerabilities.

The founders of vFeed have spent many years doing that tracking to do their security job. That’s where the idea comes from, to maintain an accurate and complete database that you can quickly refer to when you do your security investigation, to find security issues and remediate and prioritize. What happened after so many years is, this database became automated, and now provided to customers such as large SOC teams who have many areas going on. But they need information data to be able to pinpoint a rapid remediation or prioritization to know what to look for.

And vFeed is helping large SOC teams doing exactly that, because large SOC teams need to focus on their infrastructure. We don’t want to spend our time go looking for all the sources that would help them to fix it. They can rely on vFeed to maintain the most comprehensive and accurate database, to help large or even small SOC teams focus on the issues we have at hand, which is already a big task.

They don’t need to go and maintain these databases. We do it for them, we are part of their team, they can trust us. And we only do that, we only maintain the database. We are a pure player in that space, we don’t want to do anything else. We were doing other things in the past, but to be the best at what we do, we need to stay focused. So, a small team at vFeed is doing that and only that.

Like I said before – who can use it are the SOC team, or security team, who already are doing the job of looking for threats, looking for incidents. And of course, once they’ve found the incident, they need to have information to help them remediate as soon as possible, and make sure they are working on the most important issues. That’s what vFeed is helping them to do, by providing them the best data that exists.

When you don’t have a SOC team and you don’t have solutions, it’s going to be difficult to ingest vFeed data. You need to have that, since we provide only this database, which is, we are hiding the complexity of going and fetching these data sources and putting them in aggregate form, with all the correlation that you need to do to make it a nice format for you to consume.

You can find more information on our website – vfeed.io. You will find different use cases, the names of our customers as well, some of them have agreed to put the names on, and you can understand what type of data we are. We also give a free trial, people can of course try before they buy, it’s clear.

Every day there are new vulnerabilities, and every day we have a new update, new information, and that’s what we provide.