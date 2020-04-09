Accenture acquires Revolutionary Security to deliver advanced cyber defense management

Accenture has acquired Revolutionary Security, a privately held company specializing in enterprise cybersecurity for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Revolutionary Security’s portfolio of cybersecurity services includes assessment and testing, design and build of security programs and functions as well as security operations across its clients’ IT and OT systems.

Revolutionary Security leverages proprietary technology and methods to help mature the security capabilities of its clients and manage risk. The company’s breach and attack simulation testing service, LiveFire®, utilizes real-world cyber threats to identify gaps in security processes and monitoring, as well as staff operations and technologies.

The results help organizations prioritize actions to mitigate cyber risks within their enterprise.

Headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area, Revolutionary Security employs 90 highly skilled cybersecurity professionals throughout the United States. The company, founded in 2016, serves a variety of clients in the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and communications industries.

“The acquisition of Revolutionary Security is another demonstration of our continued commitment to invest in areas to keep our clients safe from cyber threats,” said Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally.

“Revolutionary Security’s service offerings are a perfect complement to Accenture’s portfolio, and the acquisition furthers our mission of helping clients better protect and defend their organizations across their entire ecosystem.”

The acquisition will provide Accenture’s clients with greater end to end solutions, particularly regarding more complex IT and OT cybersecurity challenges.

“High-profile and targeted cyberattacks around the world are putting increased attention on critical IT and OT security risks, with potentially catastrophic consequences if systems are hijacked,” said Jim Guinn II, who leads Accenture’s cybersecurity business for the energy, utilities, chemical and mining industries.

“Companies often lack the necessary visibility to manage and measure OT cyber risk in the same way as IT risk. Revolutionary Security’s extensive experience working with industrial companies and their specialized technical skill set will be incredibly valuable to our clients.”

Rich Mahler, president and CEO of Revolutionary Security, said, “The opportunity to become part of Accenture Security will enable us to deliver more complete solutions to our clients and expand our services to even more clients globally.

“We’re excited to be joining a leading provider in cybersecurity services and look forward to working together to help clients solve their toughest challenges in IT and OT security.”

In March, Accenture agreed to acquire Context Information Security, which is the latest in a series of acquisitions — including those of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services, Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore and FusionX — that demonstrate Accenture Security’s commitment to investing in and innovating advanced cybersecurity solutions.