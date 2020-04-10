Box Shield: Mitigating malware attacks by neutralizing malicious files

Box a leader in Cloud Content Management, announced automated malware detection and controls in Box Shield, the company’s advanced security solution for protecting content in the cloud. When malware is identified in Box, Box Shield will now automatically alert the end user, restrict downloads and sharing of malicious files, and notify IT and security teams.

“With average cost of an attack reaching $2.6 million, malware has become one of the costliest security incidents facing businesses,” said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“Leveraging Box’s unique preview technology, the automated controls in Box Shield minimize the impact of malware while allowing users to preview content without getting compromised.

“Additionally, the intelligent security alerts help enterprises act on the issue in minutes. These advances make it easier than ever to protect your business without getting in the way of work.”

New malware detection and controls in Box Shield

Box Shield, the fastest growing new product in the company’s history, helps prevent data leakage and proactively identifies potential insider threats or compromised accounts. These new capabilities expand Box Shield’s threat detection beyond suspicious user behavior to protect customers from malicious content uploaded to Box.

Customers will be able to:

Enable safe preview and online editing of files in Box while displaying the security risk to end users

Automatically restrict downloading and sharing of malicious files to prevent the spread to more users and devices

Generate alerts to notify security teams when a file uploaded to Box contains malware

“The future of information security is technology and platforms that reduce risk without slowing down the business,” says Lakshmi Hanspal, Global CISO at Box.

“People are collaborating from more devices and remote locations than ever before, so security teams need telemetry and visibility into potential threats across their environment. Automation and security innovations that are intuitive for users can massively reduce the burden on security teams and enable faster response.”