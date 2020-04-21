GTB appoints Kevin Krupski as global chief financial officer

GTB, a global, industry-leading communications agency, announced that Kevin Krupski has been named global chief financial officer, overseeing a finance team that spans 6 continents and over 50 offices worldwide.

Prior to this appointment, Krupski’s role was SVP, client finance lead at Digitas for both the Boston and Detroit offices as well as group client finance lead for a top holding company assignment. Prior to that role, he was in operations at Boston Consulting Group.

During his fourteen-year tenure at Digitas and at BCG, he worked across a diverse, global agency network to secure mutual success for the agencies and their respective clients.

“We’re very excited to add Kevin’s expertise to our team, especially at this important time,” said Robert Guay, global chief executive officer, GTB. “Kevin’s a strategic leader whose skillset will, no doubt, serve GTB and our many clients around the world extremely well.”

Krupski’s role is effective April 20, 2020, and he will be based out of the Dearborn office.