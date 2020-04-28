Zyxel and McAfee offer a one-box security solution designed for small- to medium-sized businesses

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered home and business solutions, announced it has partnered with McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, to offer customers an integrated, one-box security solution designed specifically for small- to medium-sized businesses.

According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, more than 40 percent of cyberattacks are currently targeted at small businesses, driving the need for SMBs to find robust, easy-to-deploy and manage protection solutions that fit the size of their network.

The integration of McAfee’s anti-malware solution into Zyxel’s high-end ATP firewall family will provide SMBs with best-of-breed malware detection, security performance, and advanced web filtering within a single firewall device.

“Small businesses need cybersecurity support now more than ever. At McAfee, we’re keeping the world safe from cyberthreats so that customers can focus on running their business. We’re proud to partner with Zyxel to help better protect their customers’ confidential data,” says Javed Hasan, Global Head of Enterprise Product Strategy and Alliances at McAfee.

Growing ATP family stops zero-day attacks

Zyxel also announced the addition of the ZyWALL ATP100W and ATP700 to the SMB-focused Advanced Threat Protection Firewall Series. These all-in-one solutions integrate scalable, cloud-based sandboxing with multiple additional layers of security to detect and block known and unknown threats.

ZyWALL ATP firewalls using the ZLD 4.5 firmware release or later can run anti-malware scans in both Express and Stream modes concurrently. The Express mode leverages an ever-expanding AI-driven cloud database to provide an unprecedented level of threat intelligence, while the Stream mode uses a signature-based database to provide a granular and thorough deep local scan.

The new hybrid mode combines the two functions to maximize security coverage with wide and deep security scans to protect the network from the inside-out and defend the business from rapidly evolving cyber attacks.

“With SMBs facing an ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks, implementing a robust, dynamic network security solution is critical to safeguard the network from new and rapidly changing threats, including malware and zero-day exploits,” explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel.

“The addition of the new ATP firewalls and integration of McAfee’s anti-malware technology provides SMBs with a wide variety of solutions to match the unique size and demands of their individual networks.

“These self-evolving network protection solutions deliver a critical combination of performance, ease-of-use, and comprehensive protection that gives SMBs peace-of-mind and enables them to focus on running their businesses.”

The Zyxel ZyWALL series of Advanced Threat Protection Firewalls for small- and medium-businesses includes:

ATP100 – $449.99 (street)

– $449.99 (street) ATP100W – $549.99

– $549.99 ATP200 – $674.99

– $674.99 ATP500 – $929.99

– $929.99 ATP700 – $1,379.99

– $1,379.99 ATP800 – $2,199.99

ZyWALL ATP firewalls carry a lifetime limited warranty and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners.