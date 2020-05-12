MariaDB announces immediate availability of MariaDB SkySQL through Google Cloud Marketplace

MariaDB announced the immediate availability of MariaDB SkySQL through the Google Cloud Marketplace. SkySQL is the first database-as-a-service (DBaaS) to unlock the full power of MariaDB Platform for transactions, analytics and both, optimized with a cloud-native Kubernetes-based architecture and backed from the source, the engineers who built the database.

The availability of SkySQL on the Google Cloud Marketplace eliminates the need for additional contracts with separate terms and conditions, and provides the same ease of access and unified billing of any other product in Google Cloud’s rich ecosystem of solutions.

“We are proud to debut SkySQL, the first fully containerized, relational enterprise cloud database offering, on the Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Kevin Farley, Director of Strategic Alliances, MariaDB Corporation.

“The addition of SkySQL in the Google Cloud Marketplace allows joint customers to build predictability into their cloud modernization budgets while ensuring mission-critical workloads are built and run on a best-of-breed integrated platform. This ultimately brings more choice and value for our customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with MariaDB to deliver its SkySQL cloud database platform on Google Cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“Customers can now quickly deploy and manage MariaDB SkySQL from the Google Cloud Marketplace, providing unified billing, increased ease of use, and a streamlined path to leveraging SkySQL’s analytics and transactional capabilities on Google Cloud.”

SkySQL with standard MariaDB support is available using pay-as-you-go credits on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Custom packaging is available for customers that need more capacity, additional support tiers or customization.