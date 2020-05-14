Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT secures networks as they endure traffic volume increases

As massive shifts to remote work and a virtual economy call for new ways of assessing security and risk, Gigamon answers the call with the release of the latest version of its ThreatINSIGHT Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution.

ThreatINSIGHT is purpose-built to secure networks as they endure significant traffic volume increases and usage pattern shifts in times of unprecedented change.

The solution improves security and reduces risk by optimizing network visibility, detection and response to emerging threats in the rapidly transforming cybersecurity landscape we’re experiencing amid the transition to “The New Tomorrow”.

This new ThreatINSIGHT release provides visibility into encrypted traffic, automated threat and at-risk asset prioritization, as well as optimized threat hunting and investigation workflows.

“When combating threat actors, security teams face heightened risk due to low speed of triage and investigation, slow response times and administration overhead — problems that only worsen with dynamic environments and demands like securing the remote workforce,” said Chris Kissel, Director, Worldwide Security & Trust Products, IDC Research.

“Solutions like Gigamon’s that provide incident investigation and response teams with a way to operationalize critical data are necessary to defeat active threats. Users will benefit from Gigamon’s quick time-to-value through an intuitive interface, simplified deployment and fast threat response and mitigation.”

Only with ThreatINSIGHT can security teams reduce risk and support resiliency in changing environments by:

Automating incident prioritization through dynamic risk calculation and security tool deployment

incident prioritization through dynamic risk calculation and security tool deployment Exposing hidden threats in encrypted communication through TLS 1.3 decryption of all network traffic with Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric

hidden threats in encrypted communication through TLS 1.3 decryption of all network traffic with Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric Optimizing investigation and providing decision certainty, through new workflows, proactive threat hunting tools and threat activity tracking regardless of a network’s scale or complexity

“Security teams have recently faced a massive challenge. Transforming business operations overnight and managing a 100% remote workforce has increased the attack-surface area,” said Andrew R. Harding, Chief Product Officer at Gigamon.

“Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT empowers security teams, enabling them to mitigate new risks introduced by rapid network modifications and increase security while helping teams to do more with less.”

For most organizations in the midst of digital transformation, networks are rapidly changing, TLS 1.3 adoption is growing, and employees, applications and trust zones are more distributed than ever. Add to this the increased remote workforce, which has exploded in size overnight.

As businesses ask their employees to do more with less in a down economy, simultaneously, IT and security teams face an expanded attack surface and the challenge of lowering risk and removing blind spots as traffic patterns evolve — all while maintaining network performance and a positive end-user experience.

The luxury of reducing risk by constantly realigning security tools to changing infrastructure is not an option.

Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT conquers these challenges with rapid security deployment, enhanced detection of emerging threats in encrypted traffic, prioritization of devices and workflow improvements aimed at optimizing response and reducing the strain on security team resources.

Among its key capabilities, the solution conducts complete network analysis (physical, virtual, cloud) resulting in high fidelity threat detection and response, regardless of a network’s complexity.

It rapidly deploys and scales with SaaS delivery to secure the network traffic of both internal and remote workforces, along with helping security teams stay ahead of transformation, moving them from a reactive state of threat discovery to a proactive state of threat prioritization, mitigation and hunting.

Gigamon is offering selected network security operations teams a no-charge trial deployment and a self-drive to experience the ThreatINSIGHT advanced capabilities during this time of unprecedented change.