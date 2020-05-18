Candace Worley joins Ping Identity as global chief product officer

Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced Candace Worley has joined the company’s leadership team as global chief product officer.

Worley brings over 25 years of enterprise strategy and product development experience from some of the largest names in the technology sector. At Ping Identity, Worley will be responsible for advancing the global product vision, leading technical product innovation efforts and bringing the company’s premier identity solutions to market.

Worley hails from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she most recently led the enterprise strategists and vertical marketing teams. Additionally, she developed enterprise level messaging, marketing plans, and industry insights that help customers accelerate time to value for their cloud transformation projects.

Prior to joining AWS, Worley held key product management and chief technologist roles at McAfee and Intel Security. There she served as GM, Chief Technologist, and VP, driving thought leadership and advancing technical innovation in McAfee security solutions, and led a sales specialist team responsible for evangelizing Security Operations Center (SOC) Solutions.

“Candace has deep expertise in enterprise security strategy and an acute understanding of the innovations that businesses require to drive digital customer identity transformation, large enterprise hybrid IT models and workforce enablement in the new economy,” said Kris Nagel, Chief Operating Officer at Ping Identity.

“As Ping Identity remains focused on leading the identity-defined security revolution, Candace’s product development leadership will be critical in evolving the company’s product suite and ensuring secure and trusted identity authentication is ubiquitous.”

“Identity is now the foundation of all things digital,” said Candace Worley, Chief Product Officer, Ping Identity.

“Ping’s commitment to guaranteeing that all digital transactions are as secure in the digital world as they are in the physical world stands out as the type of mission that gets me excited. I’m looking forward to progressing Ping’s goals and pioneering enhanced digital, contactless and mobile product capabilities.”