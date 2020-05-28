EclecticIQ and PolyLogyx join forces to bring intelligence-led security products to market

EclecticIQ, the global provider of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) technology solutions and Fusion Center, is joining forces with PolyLogyx, a creator of endpoint and cloud workload threat detection and response technologies.

The collaboration will allow the two companies to bring intelligence-led cybersecurity products to market.

As the creator of PolyLogyx Endpoint Platform, PolyLogyx OSQuery Agent and PolyLogyx Kernel Library, PolyLogyx has significant experience in the field of endpoint detection and response (EDR).

The company’s expertise in this domain is an important part of EclecticIQ’s ambitions to accelerate the adoption of intelligence-led security across key industries. By joining forces, the two companies will use their combined capabilities to re-imagine how security analysts detect, hunt and respond to sophisticated threats.

“We have been fans of PolyLogyx’s work, its founders and their team for a long time and we’re excited to welcome them to the EclecticIQ family,” said Joep Gommers, CEO and co-founder, EclecticIQ.

“Their compelling vision and outstanding track record convinced us to join forces and work together on solutions that lower the barrier to visibility in endpoints and cloud workloads.

“Our ambition is to re-define the way that threat intelligence is applied at the core, well beyond the IOC. The collaboration is an important milestone in EclecticIQ’s ambitious roadmap for 2020.”

“At PolyLogyx, we believe that security and efficiency improve by creating open, extensible and collaborative systems,” said Atul Kabra CTO and co-founder, PolyLogyx.

“We applied that thinking consistently in designing our endpoint security platform. And we see a strong alignment with EclecticIQ and its CTI platform, which is built with similar principles on the threat intelligence side.

“The two organizations found a natural synergy – not only in our technology but in the working culture, people and a shared vision for the market.”

Like EclecticIQ, PolyLogyx believes in open and extendable technologies that anchor the role of both the threat hunter and incident responder. Both companies are strong supporters of the STIX and TAXII standards. In addition, PolyLogyx Endpoint Platform relies on OpenC2 for response commands across systems.

Sridhar Jayanthi, CEO and co-founder, PolyLogyx, said: “We were very impressed by the innovation in EclecticIQ’s threat intelligence platform, and the pedigree of the team. As partners, we recognized that PolyLogyx customers can benefit immensely from an integrated solution. Bringing our technologies together completes the pieces of the puzzle for a futureproof threat hunting platform.”

The integration of the PolyLogyx teams in India and San Francisco into EclecticIQ’s organizational structure is already underway.