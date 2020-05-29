WhiteHat adds two application security executives to its leadership team

WhiteHat Security announced the appointment of Tanya Gay to Vice President of Operations and Business Strategy, and the promotion of Judy Sunblade, to Vice President of Revenue Growth and Enablement.

Both Tanya and Judy will report to Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Gerry and are responsible for driving operational efficiencies and pipeline growth, respectively, to accelerate WhiteHat Security’s growth.

“WhiteHat has seen tremendous success throughout the past few years, and we do not plan on slowing down anytime soon,” said Gerry. “I am thrilled to add Tanya and Judy to my leadership team as we continue to innovate and secure applications that power the digital economy.”

The addition of Tanya and the promotion of Judy have come at a momentous time for the company. WhiteHat Security’s growth over the past year led to the company being recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST) for the fifth time. The WhiteHat team believes this further solidifies its place as a leader in the sector.

Tanya brings 20 years of experience to her role, including multiple positions within the application security space. Prior to joining WhiteHat, she served as Vice President of Global Sales Operations at Bromium, where she developed innovative and cost-effective programs to reduce costs and drive customer loyalty and company profitability.

“Application security has become one of the most important sectors of cybersecurity as an unprecedented number of businesses rely on their websites and apps to drive revenue, particularly during this pandemic,” said Tanya.

“I look forward to working closely with Dave and the entire WhiteHat team to develop a plan to reach as many organizations in need as we can and serve as their application security ally.”

Judy has a proven track record for changing the sales conversation and creating marketing strategies that solve customer problems, drive pipeline creation, and increase sales.

“It has been an exciting journey at WhiteHat, and having a positive impact on our GTM strategy and seeing the progress our customers have made on minimizing their risk by securing their business applications, is rewarding,” said Judy.