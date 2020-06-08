Google Cloud to be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce

HCL and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL’s software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce, providing global, secure and elastic infrastructure to power businesses’ eCommerce strategies. Under this partnership, HCL also intends to leverage Anthos to enable multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments of HCL Commerce.

HCL Commerce is a leading, cloud-native Commerce platform used by innovative businesses across multiple industries and around the world to drive more than $100 billion in annual client revenues.

With a strong track-record of delivering rock-solid performance, scalability and functionality, HCL Commerce today is at the forefront of many organizations’ digital commerce strategies.

It stretches far beyond an initial transaction and enables businesses to respond to evolving market conditions. It creates innovative merchandising strategies and rapidly launches new channels for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer use cases on the same platform.

Bringing HCL Commerce to Google Cloud will enable businesses to maintain their investments in HCL’s trusted Commerce platform while also taking advantage of the global reach, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud.

In addition, businesses across industries will be able to develop positive, data-driven customer experiences online by leveraging Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics.

“The collaboration between Google Cloud and HCL Commerce is helping customers rapidly execute their digital transformation strategy that is rooted in the new normal. With the support of our global implementation partner ecosystem, we can now deliver a proven, comprehensive commerce solution across all industries, handling the challenges of today and in the future,” said Darren Oberst, Corporate Vice President and Head of HCL Software.

“It is more important than ever for firms spanning all industries to deliver strong, customer-centric eCommerce experiences,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

“We’re proud that Google Cloud infrastructure will power HCL Commerce, helping businesses leverage the elasticity and reliability of Google Cloud and ultimately delivering positive eCommerce experiences for customers around the world.”

“By partnering with Google Cloud as a preferred cloud provider for HCL Commerce, DFS has taken advantage of HCL Commerce’s unique industry leading capabilities that support the dynamic business and volume scalability that is the new normal, reacting quickly by deploying functional changes with ease, while also significantly lowering our total cost of ownership” said Russ Harte, Chief Technology Officer at DFS, the UK-based furniture retailer.

“Intertoys accelerated their digital transformation through this partnership by successfully going live in 15 weeks”, said Robin Tichler at InterToys. “Not only were we able to go live so quickly, we were able to scale seamlessly to 3X transaction volumes, as families bought games and toys during the recent crisis.”

“The HCL Google Cloud Business Unit is enabling product collaboration across HCL Software and Google Cloud. The launch of HCL Commerce on Google Cloud is the first among a number of planned joint offerings built around application modernization, data center and database value unlock.” said Kalyan Kumar, CTO and Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies.

This latest announcement from HCL and Google Cloud expands on a deep partnership between the two companies to help organizations digitally transform. In 2019, HCL and Google Cloud announced the launch of HCL’s Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide.

To support customers, HCL has established three dedicated Google Cloud Native Labs in New York, London and the New Delhi area. These labs provide business-focused design workshops to engage customers and develop IP and MVPs on Google Cloud across industries effectively and efficiently.