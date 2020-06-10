Ingram Micro appointed as distributor for the Red Hat CCSP program supporting ASEAN countries

Red Hat announced that Ingram Micro has been appointed as distributor for the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) program supporting ASEAN countries (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand) and Hong Kong.

As part of the program, Ingram Micro will work with Red Hat to qualify, recruit and onboard partners as Certified Cloud and Service Providers.

The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program includes hundreds of cloud, system integrator and managed service providers in Asia Pacific — along with software developers and hardware manufacturers that use Red Hat products and technologies to host physical and virtual machines, set up private and public cloud environments, and provide managed application and container development services.

The appointment of Ingram Micro comes in response to this growing interest in managed, multi and hybrid cloud solutions in the region.

According to IDC, Asia Pacific spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is expected to increase almost three times over the forecast period with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 33% reaching USD 77.6 billion by 2023.

The Red Hat CCSP program empowers solution providers in the region with the flexibility and scalability to meet evolving customer needs through open, cloud-based technologies.

Red Hat’s CCSP designation is awarded to partners that meet testing and certification requirements to deliver a scalable, supported and consistent environment with security features designed for enterprise cloud deployments.

The globally unified CCSP program assures customers, ISVs and partners that a given solution has been validated by Red Hat product experts so cloud implementations begin with a solid foundation for success.

Certified Cloud and Service Providers can gain access to Red Hat solutions that not only offer a more secure, scalable platform for building public and private clouds, but also empower DevOps to develop, deploy, and manage diverse applications more seamlessly.

Some such solutions are Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenStack Platform. Providers can use these solutions to improve operational efficiency and flexibility, expand hybrid cloud service offerings, and offer scalable and highly available third-party ISV applications on Red Hat technologies.

Andrew Habgood, senior director and head of Partner & Alliances, Red Hat Asia Pacific: “We are excited to work with Ingram Micro as a distributor of the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program and part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem.

“We are committed to offering customers and developers broad choice in the cloud, and key to that vision is building a strong ecosystem of partners that can enable users to build and deploy the best applications possible. We look forward to continued collaboration with Ingram Micro as they grow the cloud partner ecosystem with Red Hat.”

Francis Choo, vice president and chief country executive, ASEAN HK at Ingram Micro Asia: “We are proud and excited to be part of the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program. It further strengthens our current foothold in the digital transformation journey where hybridisation, microservices and open source solutions are the key considerations when businesses build and manage their IT infrastructure.

“We are confident to bring great value with our robust portfolio in cyber security and SaaS solutions, together with our community of partners and ISVs, aggregating the next-generation IT solutions to our partners and their customers. We look forward to a stronger rapport with Red Hat.”