Increasing awareness of cyber risks among SMBs to boost MDR revenues

The increasing number of sophisticated cyber threats will lead to a rise in demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions from small and medium businesses. The market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2024, with revenues expected to reach $1.9 billion, according to Frost & Sullivan.

“The rise in the number and complexity of threats has made internal management of information security increasingly laborious and expensive. In this context, outsourcing is being viewed as a strategic ally in securely managing IT environments in line with companies’ business strategies,” said Mauricio Chede, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

“MDR providers offer organizations the technology, process, and people to enable the proactive monitoring of their customer security environment and 24/7 threat detection to help mitigate security breaches, even more so during COVID-19.”

Chede added: “MDR providers must demonstrate trustworthiness in remediation without interrupting a customer’s business operations. They must adapt themselves to the customer’s needs and budget, understanding the vertical they are in and providing detection and response solutions in the shortest period of time, along with custom reports. Personal interaction through email or telephone with an assigned analyst is also a differentiating factor.”

MDR revenues

For further revenue opportunities, MDR vendors should: