Sysdig expands data center options to additional hosting locations to satisfy growing demand

Sysdig announced new data center options in Frankfurt, Germany and on the west coast of the United States, in Oregon, to satisfy growing demand for the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform.

The expansion of Sysdig services to additional hosting locations prepares Sysdig for the next stage of growth. The two data centers strengthen data protection standards by adding encryption at rest.

Organizations recognize the advantages that come with cloud native and are rapidly moving to containers and Kubernetes to accelerate innovation. In the current business environment, many companies are speeding cloud-native transitions, and look to Sysdig to address their security, visibility, and compliance requirements for containers.

The data centers in Germany and on the west coast of the United States are in addition to the company’s current data center on the east coast of the United States, in Virginia.

“We are adding hosting locations in response to our rapid expansion,” said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer, Sysdig.

“The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform scales to support the largest enterprise cloud deployments, while providing a fast ramp to productivity with our SaaS offering. We have several marquee customers in the EU and they prefer a local data center.”

Key customer benefits

Better EMEA user experience : The German data center enables Sysdig to service European companies with reduced latency.

: The German data center enables Sysdig to service European companies with reduced latency. Stringent data protection : The new data centers offer full encryption. Data is encrypted at rest in addition to the existing encryption for data in motion across public networks. Sysdig also pursues key independent third-party validations of its security, processes, and services. Sysdig has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit and the company is currently going through the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Sysdig undergoes third-party network penetration testing and source code reviews annually and external network penetration testing quarterly. Customers can use Sysdig knowing their data is being protected properly.

: The new data centers offer full encryption. Data is encrypted at rest in addition to the existing encryption for data in motion across public networks. Sysdig also pursues key independent third-party validations of its security, processes, and services. Sysdig has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit and the company is currently going through the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Sysdig undergoes third-party network penetration testing and source code reviews annually and external network penetration testing quarterly. Customers can use Sysdig knowing their data is being protected properly. Green data centers: Sysdig selected data centers that are powered by renewable energy.

Customer experience

New customers have the option to select the data center of their choice. Existing customers can continue to use the Virginia data center or they can switch to one of the new locations. Current customers that choose to use a new data center should contact Sysdig for support. Sysdig has dedicated teammates that will help customers transition.