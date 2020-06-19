How much is your data worth on the dark web?

Credit card details, online banking logins, and social media credentials are available on the dark web at worryingly low prices, according to Privacy Affairs.

The research team scanned dark web marketplaces, forums, and websites, to create the price index for a range of products and services relating to personal data, counterfeit documents, and social media.

Online banking logins cost an average of $35

Online banking credentials typically include login information, as well as name and address of the account holder and specific details on how to access the account undetected.

Full credit card details including associated data costs: $12-20

Credit card details are usually formatted as a simple code that includes card number, associated dates and CVV, along with account holders’ data such as address, ZIP code, email address, and phone number.

A full range of documents and account details allowing identity theft can be obtained for $1285.

Criminals can switch the European ID for a U.S. passport for an additional $950, bringing the total to $2,235 for enough data and documents to do any number of fraudulent transactions.

Malware installation on compromised systems is prevalent

Remote installation of software on 1,000 computers at a time allows criminals to target the public with malware such as ransomware in various countries with a 70% success rate.

Stolen data is very easy to obtain

The general public needs to not only be aware of how prevalent the threat of identity theft is but also how to mitigate that threat by applying due diligence in all aspects of their daily lives.