DomainTools adds four new members to the company’s leadership team

DomainTools announced the addition of four new members to the company’s leadership team to guide the company through its next phase of growth and expansion.

The new appointments include:

James Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer

Jeff Day, Chief Commercial Officer

Jackie Abrams, Vice President of Product

Jill Boon, Vice President of People

These executive appointments will enable DomainTools to more rapidly invest in new growth opportunities, accelerate delivery of its product roadmap and drive expansion of its go-to-market efforts.

“Seasoned leaders with proven track records, like James, Jeff, Jackie, and Jill, position the company to take advantage of the recent traction we have seen with our pioneering domain risk scoring technology as well as our market-leading SIEM and Orchestration integrations, while delivering the highest quality experience to our customers,” said Tim Chen, CEO of DomainTools.

“I am thrilled to welcome each of our new team members who bring with them unique experiences that play a significant role in our global growth strategy as the market-leading cyber threat intelligence organization.”

In his role as CTO James Reynolds leads all aspects of technology strategy and development encompassing R&D, engineering, and platform. With almost three decades of software development experience, much of it in the security industry, Reynolds has served in multiple senior positions including CTO and other executive roles at companies such as Synopsys, SECUDE, FICO, and Deutsche Bank.

Experienced across cloud, network, application, and cybersecurity, Reynolds also worked at DARPA leading the research and development of a cloud based CyberWar Platform.

Jeff Day joins DomainTools with two decades of technology and go-to-market experience focusing on cloud and high-growth technology companies. Jeff has held senior Marketing leadership roles at AWS, Apptio, Highspot, and HP, including building AWS’s technology partner marketing organization from scratch to support 1000’s of partners worldwide.

Additionally, Jeff has held a variety of engineering, product, sales, and channel roles across Intel, HP, and Sun Microsystems. Jeff’s experience building world-class teams and driving operational excellence will help lead DomainTools through the next stage of growth and scale.

Jackie Abrams was promoted to VP Product in March of this year and brings a wealth of security industry knowledge to the organization. Jackie’s focus is on aligning very closely to our customers so DomainTools solutions can continue to address important security and threat intelligence challenges.

She is responsible for the long-term product vision and is driving innovative solutions to help make the Internet a safer place. With deep OSINT research and digital investigations experience, Jackie previously built products and services in support of mobile threat assessment for text messages and message senders.

Jackie is an active supporter of the Messaging Malware Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG), where she collaborates with threat intelligence and abuse mitigation practitioners in the digital services and ISP space.

Jill Boon joins the DomainTools executive team as VP of People and is responsible for designing and delivering global human resources and recruiting strategies. She comes from a background both in extreme high growth tech startups, like Porch and Mighty AI, and in enterprise global organizations such as Amazon.

At Porch, she helped grow the company from 35 to 500+ in under two years, and, at Mighty AI, she served as an integral member of the company’s leadership team through a successful acquisition by Uber. Great people and teams have been the backbone of DomainTools for 20 years, and Jill will build on that legacy as the company continues to scale.