Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection: Safeguarding a person’s online reputation

As the professional world moves increasingly online, Bitdefender announces the global launch of Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection, the service that lets freelancers, self-employed, consultants and even private individuals control their online reputation.

Digital Identity Protection taps the award-winning security technology of Bitdefender, perfected over two decades of service in the fight against cybercrime, to let individuals stay ahead of the growing legions of data thieves and fraudsters who use personal information to damage reputations, take over accounts or steal money, leaving victims on the hook.

Users can receive a full picture of their online footprint to see how clients might see them and, alternatively, how criminals might size them up: what elements of their personal data has ever been exposed, any indiscretions still haunting them years later, and how complete a picture of the individual can a stranger collate from their online activity.

Then, the user gets instant alerts to any new data breaches on the internet that could affect them, even scouring the hidden corners of the Dark Web where threats lurk beyond the reach of the law.

Constant monitoring lets users always stay a step ahead of identity thieves who could impersonate them, damage their professional reputation or use their identity to steal their money.

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection shows all the sources where a person’s name, phone number, physical email address, jobs, education, photos and URLs are linked to their identity. They can visualize all information publicly exposed over the years – data that can affect an online reputation.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, people’s online identities are becoming more important than ever, and that has been a major source of vulnerability in the past for freelancers and others who rely on their reputation, as well as for private individuals trying to steer clear of fraud,” said Ciprian Istrate, Bitdefender’s Vice President for Consumer Solutions.

“Digital Identity Protection finally brings a professional-quality approach to safeguarding your most valuable asset – your reputation.”