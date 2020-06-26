Datto appoints Radhesh Menon as Chief Product Officer

Datto announced that Radhesh Menon has joined its executive management team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Working closely with Datto’s senior executive team and board of directors, Menon will oversee global product strategy to develop offerings that support MSPs and the small and medium businesses (SMBs) they serve.

Most recently, Radhesh served as CMO at Robin.io. Prior to that, Menon served as general manager at Red Hat where he bootstrapped the OpenStack business and established it as the market leader in open cloud infrastructure.

Prior to joining Red Hat, he was with Microsoft where he held various leadership roles across Azure, Windows Server, Exchange Server, and Windows desktop products and technologies.

“This is a critical time for MSPs to reassert their value in a changing landscape, and Datto is committed to delivering the best product roadmap in the industry,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto.

“Across a competitive field of top candidates, Radhesh aligned with the Datto vision of easy-to-use MSP-centric products that integrate well with each other and support an open ecosystem. With his deep enterprise-grade product background, relevant Microsoft and open source experience, and startup mindset, he will bring fresh perspectives in leading our Product team.”

Menon and Bob Petrocelli, CTO of Datto, will kick off today’s first-ever Datto MSP Technology Day, an event dedicated to the tools and technologies that continue to make MSPs successful.

They will be joined by RMM leadership for an update on the RMM market, product demonstrations, and panel sessions on MSP growth opportunities in the second half of 2020. Hosted by Rob Rae, senior vice president of business development, this event has garnered over 4,800 registrations, more than any Datto event in history.

MSP Technology Day will offer a perspective on the future of RMM, the Datto roadmap, and details on the new RMM 8.4.0 release. This includes advanced integrations with Datto Continuity and Autotask PSA to help streamline business operations and enable rapid recovery of client data.

These enhanced integrations allow MSPs to configure, backup, and restore servers directly from the Datto RMM console. Read here for more information.

“The global pandemic brings increased urgency to remote work and the shift to the cloud. Datto RMM’s exclusive cloud-managed focus makes this an exciting time for us,” said Menon.

“I’m excited to join Datto and kick off a signature Datto technology event, where the company brings the MSP community together to share and learn how partners are driving growth in this new normal. RMM has a key role to play.”

Menon holds a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Rochester and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, India.