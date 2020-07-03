Aerospike announces new partnerships to meet growth and demand in the APAC region

Aerospike announced two new partnerships in Japan with SmartScape and ASK Corporation to meet growth and demand for its solutions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In just two years, Aerospike doubled headcount, customers, and revenues in the APAC region. Some of the largest, most innovative companies in the region leverage Aerospike to power their always-on, real-time applications at scale, including Airtel, McAfee, PhonePe, Snapdeal, Ola, Dream11, Gaana, InMobi and BigBasket.

SmartScape and ASK Corporation join other strategic partners throughout APAC, including BYG Advantage and Bangsun Technology in China, Hoonar Tekwurks in India and Neural Technologies in Singapore.

“Every industry, in every geography, has a digital imperative to meet the surging demand for always-on, real-time business models,” said John Dillon, CEO, Aerospike.

“The winners in the new digital economy must have a modern data infrastructure that can handle petabyte-scale volumes of data in real time without increasing operational complexity and cost.

“Our continued investment in the APAC region enables us to deliver both the solutions expertise and the data platform to power mission-critical applications for e-commerce, digital payments, fraud prevention, real-time recommendation engines and other instant decisioning applications.”