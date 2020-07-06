Neeyamo levels-up identity verification for its global pre-employment screening, powered by Onfido

Neeyamo announces a strategic partnership with Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication company. Through this partnership, Neeyamo can now remotely verify candidate identities with substantially reduced turnaround time and frictionless user experience.

Neeyamo is a trusted global screening solution provider which provides background screening services across 190+ countries. As a pioneer in offering international pre-employment screening services, Neeyamo has always been at the forefront of providing world-class screening solutions to its customers.

With this partnership in place, Neeyamo can now deliver best-in-class identity verification services that allow employers to seamlessly authenticate candidate identity information across multiple countries.

Neeyamo users simply take a photo of their ID using their smartphone and Onfido’s AI-enhanced technology performs real-time document check analysis, assessing if it seems genuine or fraudulent. This process not only minimizes the verification turnaround time but also enhances the overall candidate experience making the process smooth and effortless.

Samuel Issac, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Neeyamo said, “We are pleased to leverage Onfido’s best-in-class technology that will further cement our ability to provide identity verification as a solution to our global customers.

“This partnership and our integrated solution coupled with our deep domain expertise will equip us to help our customers quickly establish their candidate’s legitimate online identity.”

“As businesses adapt to support their employees and customers remotely, there shouldn’t have to be a choice between either user convenience or strong fraud protection. They should be able to maximize both,” said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-founder of Onfido.

“We bring trust to digital interactions worldwide, and we’re pleased to partner with Neeyamo to deliver a user-friendly automated onboarding process that’s as rapid as it is robust and intelligent in detecting and preventing fraudulent attempts.”