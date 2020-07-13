Open Raven expands leadership team by appointing three cloud and security industry veterans

Open Raven, the cloud-native data security platform that prevents breaches driven by modern speed and sprawl, announced a significant expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of three cloud and security industry veterans.

The company welcomed Rob Markovich as chief marketing officer, Alan Buckley as senior vice president of sales, finance and operations and Bill Hau as vice president of customer success.

The strategic hires come immediately on the heels of Open Raven’s Series A funding of $15M led by Kleiner Perkins and general availability of the Open Raven platform, announced last month.

“The next phase of our growth requires go-to-market leaders with exceptional track records of success in rapidly scaling companies across multiple functions,” said Dave Cole, CEO and co-founder of Open Raven.

“Rob, Alan and Bill combine impressive experiences in their respective areas with the essential skills required to educate the market and support our customers’ success. Part of our ethos is to make these aspects of our company as compelling as our platform and this expansion of our team ensures we deliver.”

With more than 20 years of success as a senior marketing leader, advisor and repeat entrepreneur, Rob Markovich is responsible for all marketing, product marketing and advocacy functions across the business.

Prior to Open Raven, Markovich was CMO at Wavefront, where he established the cloud-native observability product category and helped position the company for its $400 million acquisition by VMware.

Additionally, Rob was CMO at cloud monitoring startup Moogsoft, SVP of sales and marketing at security analytics startup VSS Monitoring (acquired by Danaher/Netscout), CEO at wireless security startup Network Chemistry (acquired by Aruba Networks/HP) and CEO of enterprise mobility startup Agito Networks (acquired by ShoreTel/Mitel).

“The near-daily stream of cloud data exposures is a clear sign that legacy DLP and siloed security monitoring tools are not working,” said Markovich.

“What attracted me to Open Raven is how it is delivering on a fundamental reinvention of data security for a cloud-native world, that holistically addresses the market’s growing need across the enterprise multi-cloud. I’m humbled by the opportunity to work with this world-class team to help build the next great security company.”

Alan Buckley joins Open Raven with over 20 years of experience in sales, field and finance operations at high growth enterprise software companies. Prior to Open Raven, Buckley led business operations at Tanium, and for almost six years was instrumental in its growth to become a market share leader in endpoint security and management.

Buckley also held global leadership roles in a similar capacity at McAfee, Micro Focus and Mercury Interactive/HP. Buckley is a Fellow Irish Chartered Accountant, commencing his career with Deloitte Ireland.

Bill Hau brings to Open Raven over 20 years of expertise on both the offensive and defensive side of cybersecurity operations. Hau has led incident response teams that investigated some of the world’s biggest hacks – many of these attacks have been widely reported in the world’s press.

Hau’s management experience includes building the incident response, managed services, and training practices for leading security companies like Cylance, Mandiant/FireEye, Foundstone, IBM, Internet Security Systems, and McAfee.

Hau is passionate about enabling companies, governments and individuals to be successful in preventing cyber breaches. He has written many whitepapers on the subject and taught courses at conferences such as Blackhat.

The Open Raven cloud-native data security platform

Now generally available, the Open Raven platform delivers real-time data leak monitoring to proactively uncover cloud data exposure problems before they become security incidents.

The platform proactively discovers at-risk data, locates unknown data stores and shows every AWS account and asset from every angle in a global 3D map, making it easy for both security and cloud teams to see and prevent data mishaps as well as maintain compliance.

Open Raven’s agentless approach deploys seamlessly into an organization’s cloud environment and can easily integrate into automated workflows via its GraphQL API.