MobileNOC: A mobile-based network management platform that cuts incident response time

The average company loses $8,000 per minute when a network goes down, according to a 2019 study by the Ponemon Institute. MobileNOC, a new mobile-based platform for network management and automation, is making it possible for engineers to cut their response time for incidents and outages from minutes/hours or more to as little as seconds.

MobileNOC is the first to provide network engineers and administrators one central operating system to manage all components in their network system from the convenience of a mobile device.

Utilizing the power of mobile and IoT, MobileNOC enables network engineers to manage a corporate firewall or stop a malicious network attack with an iPhone, an iPad or even an Apple Watch. The platform also offers built-in ticketing system integration to easily connect with team members, vendors, and carriers when there is a network issue.

The idea behind MobileNOC was inspired by the common challenges that network professionals face. “There were so many different tools to engage when outages would happen, and so much was done over email,” explained MobileNOC CEO Frantz Civil, an experienced network administrator.

“I was carrying a laptop with me everywhere I’d go, even to weddings and birthday and parties. I knew there had to be a better way.”

With the help of Mohamed Kiswani, the company’s CTO, Civil and a dedicated team have been developing MobileNOC over the past two years.

Today, the MobileNOC platform is bringing the speed of automation and connectivity to companies in logistics, banking, and pharmaceuticals. Users of the platform experience increased system visibility, reduced mean-time-to-repair (MTTR), reduced human error and cost savings.

Initially developed for mid-sized companies with outsourced monitoring, network operations centers (NOCs) and/or small teams with on-call rotations, MobileNOC continues to add and expand capabilities.

“The beauty of the MobileNoc platform is that it provides network engineers freedom,” said Civil. “As long as you have mobile, you can access the platform and manage your network.”