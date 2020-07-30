(ISC)² signs up Global Knowledge as official training provider

(ISC)² announced that Global Knowledge has been added as an Official Training Provider for the UK, further expanding the range of leading training organizations offering (ISC)² certification preparation training in one of the world’s biggest markets for IT security professionals.

Global Knowledge will be providing exam preparation training for the full range of (ISC)² certifications to its UK customer base, delivering pathways to new sectors and audiences, increasing the size of the UK channel presence for (ISC)2 and responding to increased demand and a growing supply shortage of certified professionals in the workforce.

“Expanding the channel for (ISC)² certification training in the region to provide more choice to learners is of paramount importance at this critical time for both the UK and the global economy,” said Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA at (ISC)².

“The world of work has changed in response to the challenges presented by the global pandemic. It has made cybersecurity skills all the more critical as organizations tackle the cyber challenge on multiple fronts – dealing with external and internal cyber threats, maintaining regulatory compliance amid evolving regulation, following best practices and securing an increasingly distributed workforce. We welcome Global Knowledge as a UK partner in delivering our shared mission and supporting the development and learning journey of cybersecurity professionals.”

As an Official Training Provider in the UK, Global Knowledge customers are assured that they are being taught by verified security experts, who are authorized to deliver the most relevant, up-to-date course content developed by (ISC)².

“Global Knowledge welcomes the opportunity to be a (ISC)² Official Training Provider in the UK,” said Glyn Roberts, Managing Director at Global Knowledge UK. “For over two decades, Global Knowledge has provided the quality IT and business skills training that organizations of all sizes require to succeed in an ever-changing business world and cybersecurity landscape. This new partnership with (ISC)² will support our goal to continuously grow and innovate, ensuring our mutual customers always obtain the most relevant learning experience and content possible.”