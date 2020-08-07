Balbix BreachControl added to Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace

Balbix announced a global cloud distribution agreement with Ingram Micro that brings its award-winning Balbix BreachControl solution to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a marketplace of cloud solutions and services for the channel.

This solution enables CISOs to gain real-time visibility into their breach risk and reduce cyber-risk by 95% or more, while making security teams 10x more efficient.

“Pandemic-induced shifts in work patterns over the past few months have brought about an unprecedented expansion of the enterprise attack surface,” says Chris Griffith, VP Business Development and Alliances at Balbix. “By working with Ingram Micro Cloud, we’re able to provide a broader set of enterprises with AI-backed security posture management that readily adapts to dynamic environments and ensures that CISOs have the tools they need to operate efficiently and effectively. With real-time visibility into cyber-risks, security teams can now focus their resources and budget on fixing the most critical exposures, dramatically reducing risk of breach and associated business disruption.”

Balbix’s BreachControl™ Platform is now available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, initially for channel partners in the United States. The Balbix cloud-delivered platform is the industry’s first system to leverage specialized AI and deep learning algorithms to provide visibility across the entire enterprise attack surface, automatically discovering all IT assets and continuously monitoring them across 100+ attack vectors (including password issues, phishing, misconfigurations, unpatched software, etc.).

Through its greatly increased visibility across the enterprise attack surface, hyper-dimensional risk analysis, and resulting prioritized list of remediation actions, Balbix enables enterprise security teams to transform their cybersecurity posture and tangibly reduce their cyber-risk.

“Balbix’s award-winning BreachControl is an exciting addition to our Cloud Marketplace, which offers an array of curated products and services so that resellers can take the guess work out of offering industry-proven solutions for their end customers,” said Tim Fitzgerald, vice president, cloud channel sales, Americas at Ingram Micro Cloud.

In addition to the strategic partnership, Balbix was recently named a global finalist in the first-ever virtual Ingram Micro Cloud Comet Competition, a worldwide search for the most innovative business-to-business (B2B) software startup. The annual competition recognizes the most innovative Ingram Micro partners for their contributions in driving cloud success and this year’s top three finalists were selected out of 4,000 applicants from 20 countries.