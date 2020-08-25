Cloud-based, AI-driven strategy platform, AmploFly4.0, now on the Microsoft App channels

Amplo Global announced that its AI-powered platform is now available on the MicrosoftAppSource and Microsoft Azure Marketplace – their online stores providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Launched in Summer 2019, AmploFly4.0 platform, their proprietary design-led productized solution, is already helping an array of diverse organizations build the AI, machine learning and design-led strategy necessary to effectively identify, address and achieve their new normal.

Brian Bell, Director at Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace, said, “On Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. We’re happy to welcome Amplo Global and their AmploFly4.0 solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Microsoft AppSource & Azure Marketplace are online markets for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure, connecting companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use solutions.

The availability of AmploFly4.0 on AppSource will make it easier for established Azure customers to purchase and use this innovative solution.

AmploFly4.0 is ideally suited for the Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace. The platform provides an organization with greater ability to identify and frame their challenges, to engage in process decomposition and capability modeling, to establish KPIs and to benefit from augmented design thinking. Its roadmapping capabilities encourage the concept of continuous integration.

By providing a holistic approach to an organization’s strategy, AmploFly4.0 helps to prioritize operational efficiency, provide for greater information transparency, foster interconnectivity, eliminate internal silos, fuel innovation, explore and refine new business models and revenue sources, all while supporting a commitment to continuous improvement throughout the journey.

Anirban Bhattacharyya, Amplo Global Co-Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about the latest development for his company. “This news, coming just weeks after our acceptance into the prestigious Microsoft For Startups program, further confirms the respect and response AmploFly4.0 is receiving.

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to make our self-directed platform more readily available to those smart organizations focused on driving successful digital transformation.”