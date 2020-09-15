Abnormal Security partners with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive security solutions to enterprises

Abnormal Security announced a global strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive security solutions to enterprises. Customers can now purchase Abnormal’s security offering directly from Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

Abnormal Security is one of the only cloud-native security platforms that dozens of Fortune 1000 companies trust to protect their cloud environments. Abnormal’s data science approach enables customers to easily deploy behavioral AI to stop the world’s most sophisticated phishing, fraud and social engineering cyberattacks.

Abnormal works with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive cloud email security

Until today, enterprises struggled with advanced cyberattacks that would bypass security gateways that disable native controls. Abnormal Security and Microsoft worked together to ensure that the Abnormal platform would enhance existing security capabilities to further enable customers to maximize their investments.

Evan Reiser, Co-founder and CEO at Abnormal Security said, “When considering the right cloud infrastructure, startups need to look at both the technology platform and the business opportunity.

“As a cybersecurity company, we were very intrigued with Azure’s inherent security, privacy and AI offerings and as a startup, Microsoft’s go-to-market support and access to the largest enterprises is unmatched. We decided that to be a high-growth company selling to the Fortune 1000, it made business sense to partner with Microsoft and move our business to Azure.”

Jeffrey Ma, VP Microsoft for Startups said, “Microsoft for Startups is committed to helping B2B startups use the Microsoft platform to scale their business quickly and deliver innovative AI-powered solutions to enterprise customers.

“Abnormal has hit the ground running, seeing success with Fortune 1000 companies in a short time, and we’re looking forward to joining forces to further accelerate their security solution to our global customers.”

Customers can deploy, evaluate, purchase Abnormal Security directly from Microsoft

The Abnormal Security platform integrates directly into an enterprise’s environment in seconds, requires no configuration, no setup and provides a 90-day retrospective lookback to prove the efficacy of the platform’s AI-based approach to security.

Customers can purchase Abnormal Security directly via Microsoft co-sell and through the Azure Marketplace. All purchases count towards enterprise Azure commitments.

“Abnormal’s unparalleled market traction is a testament to incredible value being delivered to their customers and the ability to protect organizations from these cyberattacks that have cost them over $2b. I couldn’t be any more excited to see the accelerated growth with Microsoft co-selling the solution,” said Saam Motamedi, General Partner at Greylock Partners.