(ISC)²
(ISC)²

Finish the year strong with special pricing on CISSP training thru Oct. 30

Go for CISSP certification now to achieve more in 2021 as a globally recognized cybersecurity leader. Whether you’re motivated by career advancement, higher pay or inspiring a safe and secure cyber world, the CISSP is a clear professional game-changer.

Passing the CISSP exam is a huge accomplishment, and (ISC)² can help you prepare with confidence. Now thru October 30, (ISC)² is offering a discount on Official CISSP Self-Paced Training when you bundle with an exam voucher.
Get both for just U.S. $1,260 – a savings of nearly U.S. $300!

special pricing on CISSP training

Official (ISC)² Online Self-Paced Training is a great solution if you want complete autonomy to learn on your own schedule, in your own space using official (ISC)² pre-recorded videos and courseware.

Your training and exam bundle will include:

  • 180-day access to course content
  • Official (ISC)² Student Training Guide (electronic, 1-year access)
  • More than 300 prerecorded videos
  • Interactive flash cards
  • Case studies and real-world scenarios
  • Knowledge checks after each domain plus post-course assessment questions
  • Exam voucher (valid for 12 months)

There’s no need to wait for the New Year… Get a head start today!

More about
Share this

Don't miss