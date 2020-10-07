Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a virtualized environment to evaluate and reduce cyber threats

Raytheon Intelligence & Space is launching a new hardware emulation and software analysis tool called DejaVM that provides a virtualized environment to evaluate and reduce cyber threats against mission-critical systems in a modern networked space.

DejaVM enables system-level cyber testing without requiring access to the limited number of highly specialized physical hardware assets. The tool creates an emulation environment that virtualizes complex systems to support automated cyber testing. DejaVM focuses on improving software development, testing and security via its advanced analysis features.

“The complexity of cyber threats that organizations face continues to escalate, demanding more sophisticated solutions to evaluate and reduce threats to those missions,” said John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity, Training and Services at RI&S. “This robust virtual environment helps our customers do exactly that.”

DejaVM provides an infrastructure that can be used to virtualize any system, supplying advanced debugging capabilities not possible on the actual platform. Any code within the system can be debugged, memory can be modified, and vulnerabilities can be detected wherever they occur.

“Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to launch DejaVM to enable customers to emulate critical network systems to identify and mitigate cyber vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by our adversaries,” said Teresa Shea, vice president of Cyber Offense and Defense Experts (CODEX) at RI&S.

“Now more than ever, virtual cyber threat reduction environments are critical to protecting the systems our work and lives rely upon.”