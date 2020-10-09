Michael McNeil joins MedCrypt board of directors

MedCrypt announced the addition of Michael McNeil to its board of directors. With over 35 years of experience in cybersecurity and business, Michael reaffirms MedCrypt’s commitment to proactive cybersecurity and the promise that clinical functionality, patient safety, and care delivery are always the highest priority.

“As a recognized leader in medical device cybersecurity, there are few people who have spent more time than Michael McNeil has, thinking and addressing the problems of device security. He is considered by many as the one who has established the de-facto standard for how manufacturers should implement security governance, processes, and technology,” says Mike Kijewski, MedCrypt CEO.

“2020 has been quite the year for us. We were impacted by the pandemic, just like the rest of the world, but that didn’t stop us from continuing our commitment to educating the industry about why we need to prioritize cybersecurity now and always.”

Michael McNeil recently joined McKesson as senior vice president and global CISO. He most recently held a role as the global product security and services officer for Royal Philips, responsible for leading the global product security program.

He is recognized in the industry as having built a model medical device security program at a leading manufacturer and has not only led Philips but the entire industry forward on this topic. Prior to Philips, McNeil was the former global chief privacy and security officer at Medtronic.

Michael was a member of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Healthcare Industry Cybersecurity Task Force and is currently an active board member of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), and the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC).

Michael has held the chair position for the Medical Device Privacy Consortium (MDPC) and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) – Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Partnership of the Healthcare and Public Health Sector’s joint cybersecurity working group, and formerly AdvaMed Cybersecurity Working Group.

“I was initially attracted to MedCrypt because it is a company that understands and is committed to the absolute importance of cybersecurity in the healthcare industry. The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting where changes must be made and MedCrypt is focused on improving device security and therefore patient safety,” said Michael McNeil, senior vice president, global CISO at McKesson.

“Having Michael McNeil join our board continues to build on MedCrypt’s momentum in the industry and our ability to provide safety-focused cybersecurity solutions to medical device manufacturers. We are looking forward to his contribution and leadership to support our mission,” added Axel Wirth, MedCrypt’s chief security strategist.

For the remainder of 2020, MedCrypt will focus on continued development of its product portfolio and expanding its engagement with leading manufacturers in the space, ensuring that proactive cybersecurity is a top of mind business and patient safety priority for the many companies developing hospital-based devices and evolving digital health and remote care technologies in response to the global pandemic.