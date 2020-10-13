ITC Secure unveils MDR service, offering 24/7 access to a team of highly-skilled security experts

ITC Secure announced the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, providing businesses with a complete security solution with 24/7 access to a team of highly-skilled security experts who proactively hunt, detect and contain cyber threats.

“As enterprises realise it’s not a question of if but when a cyber attack will take place, many businesses are re-evaluating their security operations and turning to MDR solutions to secure their sensitive data assets and gain the visibility and support needed to defend against ever-evolving threats,” said Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure.

In addition to addressing current industry trends driven by mandates to comply with regulatory and data protection laws, sophisticated attacks and budget constraints, the new MDR service will support businesses through their cloud digital transformation initiatives, focussing on a more proactive approach to security, with a faster-to-deploy solution, as more enterprises migrate to perimeter-less security.

“Security is so important to us and our clients, even more so now given the increasingly digital nature of how we work. Moving to an MDR service with our long term security partner ITC will help us step up to the next level of protection in this ever challenging area, and I’m really excited to see the results start to bear fruit for us,” said Orlando Milford, CIO, Oxera Consulting LLP.

The launch is the next phase of the journey as ITC continues to enhance its portfolio of services based on the Microsoft security stack, with the MDR service expanding on ITC’s existing managed Sentinel SIEM service.

Delivered and managed from ITC’s London-based, Security Operations Centre, the new service leverages Microsoft’s Defender for Endpoint (previously known as Defender Advanced Threat Protection) and the cloud-native SIEM tool, Azure Sentinel.

ITC’s MDR service includes: