McAfee expands its MVISION portfolio with three all-in-one SaaS solution offerings

McAfee announced the expansion of its MVISION portfolio with three all-in-one software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution offerings – McAfee Device-to-Cloud suites. These suites are designed for customers who are adopting a cloud first stance and desire a simplified portfolio approach for device-to-cloud protection.

All three suites include McAfee MVISION Insights, the industry’s first proactive and actionable threat posture capability that prioritizes risk, predicts the success of countermeasures and prescribes remedial actions.

“Customers are facing a rise in cyber activity that can expose them to damaging threats. At the same time, they’re struggling with control, management and visibility across their organization as they enable their teams to work from anywhere,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee.

“McAfee Device-to-Cloud suites provide all-inclusive security that sits alongside an organization’s device and cloud footprint, offering the end-to-end protection that dynamic modern environments need today – and for what may lie ahead.”

As the very definition of the workplace expands, McAfee Device-to-Cloud suites help ensure visibility, and the ability to control and effectively manage across hybrid IT environments. McAfee Device-to-Cloud suite options include:

MVISION Advanced : Proactive endpoint threat prevention that includes next-gen defense mechanisms and rollback remediation to protect against ransomware and other advanced malware.

: Proactive endpoint threat prevention that includes next-gen defense mechanisms and rollback remediation to protect against ransomware and other advanced malware. MVISION Premium : Comprehensive endpoint and data protection, with AI-powered Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP Endpoint), to more completely defend devices and data from advanced attacks.

: Comprehensive endpoint and data protection, with AI-powered Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP Endpoint), to more completely defend devices and data from advanced attacks. MVISION Complete: Unifies McAfee’s full endpoint security portfolio with MVISION Unified Cloud Edge, that combines McAfee’s award-winning Secure Web Gateway (SWG), advanced DLP and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) to deliver complete device-to-cloud protection. MVISION Complete enables organizations to better safeguard their digital transformation efforts and distributed workforce, with unified threat and data protection across all threat vectors – endpoints, web and cloud.

The release of these newly designed suites bolsters the McAfee MVISION portfolio and provides security that spans devices, network and cloud. Simple cloud management with better visibility and control; automated responses and updates that increase staff productivity; and unified policies on endpoints, web and cloud all help lower total cost of ownership at a time where many organizations are looking to trim budgets.

“McAfee is committed to providing new and updated security delivery models that make security easier to buy and manage, and help drive businesses forward in any environment,” said Kathleen Curry, senior vice president, Global Channels, OEM and Strategic Alliances, McAfee.

“The Device-to-Cloud suites were built with our partner community in mind. At inception, we had discussed with partners their needs to ensure we got it right—from pricing to implementation services, which will all be partner driven. Together, we will deliver a premium experience to our customers.”