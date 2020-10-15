InterSystems IRIS now generally available to Epic customers

InterSystems announced that Epic will use the InterSystems IRIS Data Platform beginning with the August 2020 release of its electronic health record (EHR). InterSystems IRIS is now generally available to Epic customers.

Epic has been using InterSystems technology for more than 40 years. Supporting a community of health care organizations whose systems support 2.5 million concurrent users, and process roughly 1.8 billion database accesses per second across all customers using Epic, InterSystems IRIS will enable even greater performance and scalability.

InterSystems executives will host conversations on the company’s product vision and roadmap, alongside thought leadership and customer presentations, at the InterSystems Virtual Summit 2020, a remote version of the company’s annual user conference, October 20 – November 5.

“Intersystems has always had a vision to enable effective and efficient healthcare,” said Scott Gnau, Vice President of Data Platforms at InterSystems.

“InterSystems IRIS has been a strong focus in recent years, with a goal to drive next generation capabilities into the hands of our partners and users. We are excited that Epic, one of our longest-standing, and most valued partners has adopted IRIS.

“We know our continued collaboration will have a positive impact on the delivery of patient care around the world, especially now when access to clinical data is more important than ever.”

Using InterSystems IRIS Data Platform as the backbone of technology allows Epic customers to access larger datasets striving to improve physician access to crucial information and overall patient care. Additionally, InterSystems IRIS provides enhancements in asynchronous mirroring — a core functionality that is imperative for scalability and disaster recovery.

“InterSystems conducted rigorous testing with Epic across each stage of the development process to ensure a smooth transition to InterSystems IRIS and to maintain the highest level of performance for Epic’s customers,” says Gnau.

“One of our key priorities throughout the entire process was to ensure that IRIS would be able to service applications well into the future and accommodate customers’ long-term scalability requirements.”