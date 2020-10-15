Minerva Elite Performance joins (ISC)² Official Training Provider programme for the UK

(ISC)² announced that Minerva Elite Performance has joined its Official Training Provider programme for the UK, expanding the range of leading training organizations delivering official (ISC)² certification preparation training to cybersecurity professionals in the region.

Minerva Elite Performance provides quality assured training programmes for corporate clients, health and wellbeing organizations, and military communities. It is a veteran-owned and operated organization.

As the latest (ISC)² Official Training Provider in the UK, Minerva Elite Performance will deliver certification exam preparation courses taught by authorised and accredited trainers, using official (ISC)² training materials and setting up students with all the resources they need to prepare for their exam and complete their journey to certification.

Minerva Elite Performance is also an Approved Learning Provider for the Ministry of Defence ELCAS scheme and has secured accreditation for its CISSP training courses. This allows armed forces candidates to secure Enhanced Learning Credits (ELC) funding support for their CISSP training.

“Growing the nation’s certified cyber security skills base is paramount and this partnership will play an important part in achieving that aim,” said Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA at (ISC)².

“We welcome Minerva Elite Performance as a UK training partner and look forward to collaborating further on the training it offers, particularly within the military sector. Its commitment to bringing the highest possible training and education standards will help ensure that more cybersecurity professionals successfully enter and progress in the industry.”

“Our appointment as a UK Official Training Provider with (ISC)² presents a great opportunity in the market,” said Guy Batchelor, managing director of Minerva Elite Performance.

“Working with (ISC)² and including training for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification in our range is an opportunity for us to grow the UK’s certified cybersecurity skills base, leveraging our key audiences and unique access to sectors such as the military.

“This partnership will play an important part in assisting cybersecurity professionals in their professional development and in helping their organizations accomplish their mission.”