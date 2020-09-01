(ISC)² research: Why cybersecurity is a great choice for an exciting career

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important as more businesses collect, share, and use more data as part of their practice. But you do not need to be a cybersecurity expert to understand that this is a booming industry. As breach after breach hits the headlines, it is clear to everyone that organizations need more professionals focused on cybersecurity.

Organizations from all industries and sectors are all seeking skilled security staff. Every role within IT has a cybersecurity aspect. Focusing on security as your primary role opens up a world of options.

Whether you are looking to work your way towards a CISO role or to work with brand new technologies, the only thing that will restrict your growth is your desire.

Hiring managers want to see a token of proof of your practical experience. Having a security certification can be one of the most crucial qualifications when applying for a cybersecurity position.

(ISC)² is the leader in security certifications and is acknowledged by companies worldwide. And the best way to start building your career in cybersecurity is by earning the (ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) certification.

Earning SSCP certification helps you build your self-confidence and showcase a solid cybersecurity foundation, strong and versatile skillset, which will become a valuable asset to anyone seeking to make an impact and advance a career in the cybersecurity sector.

Download our white paper, How You Can Become a Cybersecurity Hero, to learn more.