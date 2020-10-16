New infosec products of the week: October 16, 2020

Cyborg Security launches HUNTR platform to help orgs tackle cyber threats

Cyborg Security’s HUNTR platform provides advanced and contextualized threat hunting and detection packages containing behaviorally based threat hunting content, threat emulation, and detailed runbooks, supplying organizations what they need to evolve their security analysts into skilled hunters.

Cloudflare One: A cloud-based network-as-a-service solution for the remote workforce

As more businesses rely on the internet to operate, Cloudflare One protects and accelerates the performance of devices, applications, and entire networks to keep workforces secure. Now businesses can protect their workforce in a flexible and scalable way, without compromising security as distributed teams work from multiple devices and personal networks.

Booz Allen Hamilton unveils SnapAttack, bringing together red and blue security teams

By unifying the security lifecycle into a single solution, SnapAttack enables red and blue teams to work together, emulating attacks from intelligence data, sharing insights of malicious behavior, and developing vendor-agnostic behavioral detection analytics to stop advanced adversaries.

BAE Systems unveils cyber-threat detection and mitigation solution for U.S. military platforms

The Fox Shield suite is designed to help platforms detect, respond, and recover from cyber attacks in real time. The system’s cyber resilience capabilities can be integrated into ground, air, and space vehicles to protect our warfighters and platforms from cyber attacks designed to access and degrade mission capabilities.

Shujinko AuditX: Simplifying, automating and modernizing audit preparation and compliance

AuditX automates evidence collection, maps evidence across multiple controls and across different standards, streamlines audit workflow and clarifies communication across teams and with auditors. AuditX organizes evidence in a centralized library for final readiness review and provides a 360-degree dashboard to make the entire process highly visible and predictable.

Masergy extends the value of Masergy SD-WAN Secure to home and mobile users

Masergy’s Work From Anywhere solutions include SD-WAN Secure Home for executives and power users requiring unwavering reliability from their home office connections and SD-WAN On the Go for mobile users needing secure access to corporate and cloud applications.

C2A Security launches AutoSec, an automotive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform

C2A Security announced the launch of its flagship cybersecurity product, AutoSec, a cybersecurity lifecycle management platform. AutoSec meets the rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cybersecurity with an open platform that empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks.