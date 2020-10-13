Cloudflare One: A cloud-based network-as-a-service solution for the remote workforce

Cloudflare released Cloudflare One, a comprehensive, cloud-based network-as-a-service solution for your workforce. As more businesses rely on the internet to operate, Cloudflare One protects and accelerates the performance of devices, applications, and entire networks to keep workforces secure.

Now businesses can protect their workforce in a flexible and scalable way, without compromising security as distributed teams work from multiple devices and personal networks.

“After decades of building legacy corporate networks, organizations are left with clunky systems designed to protect their now empty offices. The only way to secure today’s work-from-anywhere economy is to secure each individual employee, protecting their individual networks, devices, and access to business-critical applications,” said Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare.

“With Cloudflare One, we’re giving organizations of any size the power to solve their security and networking needs seamlessly, no matter how their business needs shift.”

Companies have traditionally used a castle-and-moat approach to security, creating a barrier between the enterprise network and external threats. Now that applications have moved to the cloud, and more employees have moved outside of the office, that model is broken.

Employees are frustrated with the speed and experience of VPNs, and organizations want an alternative to the expensive patchwork of legacy solutions required to secure and connect corporate offices to each other and the internet.

Today’s new landscape requires a zero trust approach, where organizations do not automatically trust any requests to corporate data or resources, and instead, verify every attempt to connect to corporate systems before allowing them access.

With the rapid shift to remote work caused by the pandemic, businesses of all sizes are looking to adopt a zero trust architecture. According to an October 2020 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting:

76% of businesses today say their organization’s security approach is “antiquated” and that they need to shift to a zero trust framework.

82% of all organizations have already committed to migrating to a zero trust security architecture.

80% of security leaders said that their organizations accelerated cloud transformation efforts in 2020, but they were unprepared to manage such an overhaul.

Cloudflare secures and accelerates more than 25 million internet properties using a global network that covers 200+ cities in more than 100 countries.

Cloudflare One uses that same network scale to give businesses multiple on-ramps to the public internet from offices, to data centers, to employees in-the-field, and connects traffic to Cloudflare’s comprehensive zero trust solution.

This unified solution enables fast and safe connections to workplace applications, allows teams to use an app without exposing it to the public internet, makes personal devices safe for business use, and works in any environment with any cloud provider.

Cloudflare One provides a unified set of tools for a zero trust solution, giving organizations a one-stop-shop to do things like:

Secure every connection : Remote employees can get the same protection they’d expect from a corporate firewall no matter where they are working from. With Cloudflare One, Cloudflare Access checks for identity across every workload and Cloudflare Gateway keeps users, devices, and data safe on the internet.

: Remote employees can get the same protection they’d expect from a corporate firewall no matter where they are working from. With Cloudflare One, Cloudflare Access checks for identity across every workload and Cloudflare Gateway keeps users, devices, and data safe on the internet. Protect against zero-day attacks : Today’s browsers are inherently vulnerable to zero-day attacks and other malicious threats on the internet. Cloudflare’s remote browser isolation technology creates a gap between a user’s browser and endpoint, protecting devices and networks from exploits and attacks.

: Today’s browsers are inherently vulnerable to zero-day attacks and other malicious threats on the internet. Cloudflare’s remote browser isolation technology creates a gap between a user’s browser and endpoint, protecting devices and networks from exploits and attacks. Integrate with the security solutions you’re using : Cloudflare seamlessly connects with leading identity platforms like Okta, Onelogin, and Ping Identity, and endpoint protection platforms like CrowdStrike, VMware Carbon Black, Tanium, and SentinelOne to verify identity and assess device health before granting access to applications.

: Cloudflare seamlessly connects with leading identity platforms like Okta, Onelogin, and Ping Identity, and endpoint protection platforms like CrowdStrike, VMware Carbon Black, Tanium, and SentinelOne to verify identity and assess device health before granting access to applications. Monitor and manage your network with a single pane of glass: With Cloudflare’s firewall features, businesses get a comprehensive view of all data flows globally. Now businesses have a bird’s eye view of what’s happening on their data centers, branch offices, clouds, and endpoints and then use that intelligence to mitigate intrusions and threats quickly across the entire network.

According to Chase Cunningham, VP, Principal Analyst Serving Security & Risk Professionals at Forrester, in the report “The Forrester Wave: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020,” “As legacy technology becomes outdated and less effective, improved technical capabilities powering the future of work will dictate which providers will lead the pack.

“Vendors that can provide a secure remote workforce, zero trust mission completion, and easy-to-use technology position themselves to successfully deliver true zero trust to their customers.”

“JetBlue Travel Products needed a way to give crew-members secure and simple access to internally-managed benefit apps,” said Vitaliy Faida, General Manager, Data/DevSecOps at JetBlue Travel Products. “Cloudflare gave us all that and more — a much more efficient way to connect business partners and crew-members to critical internal tools.”

“OneTrust relies on Cloudflare to maintain our network perimeter, so we can focus on delivering technology that helps our customers be more trusted,” said Blake Brannon, CTO of OneTrust.

“With Cloudflare, we can easily build context-aware zero trust policies for secure access to our developer tools. Employees can connect to the tools they need so simply teams don’t even know Cloudflare is powering the backend. It just works.”