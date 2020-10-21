Adlumin appoints Jim Adams as Vice President, Worldwide Channels

Adlumin announced the appointment of Jim Adams as Vice President, Worldwide Channels. Adams is based out of the Boston area and will be responsible for building and executing partner strategies across all partner types including global system integrators, MSSPs, value-added resellers, distributors and services partners.

Adams brings over 25 years of IT experience, principally at Cisco Systems, focusing on the monetization of global partnerships as well as channel programs and execution.

He has extensive experience and accomplishments in developing partner programs and deliverables, defining Go-to-Market strategies. He also has experience in developing and executing value-based initiatives, including joint selling, marketing and enablement.

“We are honored to welcome Jim Adams to the Adlumin family,” said Adlumin SVP Tim Evans. “We look forward to building our Advantage Partner Program, one that will enhance customer experiences and drive additional value for our partner’s services.”

Most recently, Adams led the global partnering efforts for CloudBolt software, where he built its Partner Connect Program. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Cisco Systems, where he held a variety of channel and direct sales leadership roles at the Americas and worldwide level, accelerating partner revenue and profitability for a broad array of partners.

Now, Adams has brought his talents to Adlumin to focus on building and driving partner programs and relationships to contribute to the company’s revenue success.

“Adlumin brings simplicity and value to both our customers and our partners,” Adams said. “I am truly excited to be part of the team and responsible for growing and executing on our partner strategy.”

Adams looks forward to developing a strong partner program that will amplify the Adlumin brand and drive more revenue and overall success to the company as a whole. His passion for fostering strong and mutually beneficial relationships will leave its mark on the legacy that Adlumin has been building within the financial sector.