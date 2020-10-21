Updates to MariaDB SkySQL bring distributed SQL to the MariaDB cloud

MariaDB announced a major expansion of MariaDB SkySQL cloud database. With this update, SkySQL now runs the latest version of MariaDB Platform X5, which most notably added distributed SQL capabilities for global scale.

With the ability to be deployed as clustered or distributed, MariaDB SkySQL addresses customers’ specific needs all within one powerful, indestructible cloud database.

“We built MariaDB SkySQL to reduce the complexities introduced by first-generation cloud databases,” said Michael Howard, CEO, MariaDB Corporation.

“The current landscape requires a smorgasbord of cloud services to get a single job done – AWS RDS for simple transactions, Aurora for availability and performance, Redshift for cloud data warehousing and Google Spanner for distributed SQL.

“SkySQL gives you all these capabilities in one elegant cloud database that delivers a consistent MariaDB experience regardless of the way you deploy it.”

A cloud database that grows with you

For organizations, with success and growth come new requirements and challenges. Standard transactions with high availability is a good starting place for any business but as a company grows, a cloud data warehouse for fast data analysis may be necessary or massive scalability may be required to keep up with worldwide demand.

With MariaDB SkySQL, customers can start small and have a path to expand to meet any future requirement – adaptively, pragmatically and with extreme ease.

Open book pricing reflects open source integrity

MariaDB is taking a cloud database pricing approach that is transparent and predictable for customers. Rather than upcharge for high availability setup, failover, backups or a database proxy for a single connection point, SkySQL is all-inclusive.

Unlike with other cloud providers, failover replicas can be fully utilized for read scale rather than existing as an insurance policy only.

Expanded SkySQL features

SkySQL now supports MariaDB Platform X5, including the latest versions of MariaDB Enterprise Server, advanced database proxy MaxScale and smart engines ColumnStore and Xpand for new and expanded cloud capabilities, and offers: