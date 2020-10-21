Virtru expands executive team with the appointment of Dana Morris and Will Peppo

Virtru announced the addition of two executives charged with advancing the open Trusted Data Platform and further accelerating the adoption of data encryption solutions for secure collaboration – which has more than doubled since March.

Dana Morris, Virtru’s Senior Vice President of Product, will lead the company’s product and platform strategy, focused on accelerating Virtru’s open source roadmap, increasing developer adoption and driving frictionless user experience for key products such as Virtru for Email.

Will Peppo, Virtru’s Senior Vice President of Analytics and Customer Success, will oversee user adoption and customer satisfaction, with a focus on giving Virtru users and customers greater insight into, and control over, how their data is used anywhere it is shared.

Morris brings 20+ years of product management and product development expertise to Virtru, including a nearly 20-year stint at IBM, most recently spearheading the evolution of the company’s Watson Data Platform.

Previously, Morris was a Senior Vice President at MicroStrategy, where he led the worldwide engineering organization responsible for delivering best-in-class tools for the company’s enterprise analytics platform.

Peppo comes to Virtru with 20+ years of experience in the technology industry as an executive, investment banker, and software engineer. Prior to joining the company, he led the development of new data and analytics products at Emodo, Inc., the data activation arm of Ericsson.

Before that, Peppo served in executive management positions at Placecast, a data management platform acquired by Ericsson in 2018, and TxVia, a payments platform provider acquired by Google in 2012.

“Sharing sensitive information such as health records, financial information, or business intelligence is both an essential part of daily life and doing business — and also fraught with risk.

“This activity can be particularly challenging in our new ‘work from home’ reality, and we are proud to have helped thousands of businesses and millions of individuals make this transition throughout the pandemic in which seamless, secure collaboration is more vital than ever,” said Virtru Co-founder and CEO John Ackerly.

“In support of Virtru’s mission to put data owners in control of their data, we continue to make significant advancements to both our developer platform and products to increase adoption and expand customer control capabilities.

“Dana and Will’s combined analytics expertise will enable Virtru to further innovate and deliver best-in-class user experiences and actionable insights so that everyone has the power to fully protect and control their data, everywhere and at all times.”

More than 20,000 organizations across all industries and millions of end users worldwide trust Virtru for their data security and privacy protection. Virtru’s end-to-end encryption is integrated into the most commonly used productivity applications, including Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365, providing seamless security and total control for maximum protection.

Additionally, an extensible development platform enables third parties to integrate Virtru into their custom applications and workflows to enhance privacy and establish verifiable trust.