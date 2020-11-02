Guide: 10 critical issues to cover in your vendor security questionnaires

In today’s perilous cyber world, companies must carefully check their vendors’ cyber posture, and the initial vetting of any third party typically begins with a comprehensive security questionnaire.
But these can be a headache, because many questionnaires include hundreds of questions, and many of them are irrelevant. What are the key questions that must be addressed to determine if vendors have a strong cyber posture?
This guide covers the most important ones to consider, including:
- Does customer data leave the vendor’s production systems?
- Does the vendor support single sign-on?
- Does the vendor have an employee security awareness program?