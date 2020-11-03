Smith Micro SafePath 7: Parental controls, pick me up feature, and cross-platform support

Smith Micro announced a major upgrade to its Connected Digital Lifestyle platform with the release of SafePath 7, which includes significant functionality updates such as more robust parental controls, new location and gamification features, and support for children’s wearable devices.

This new functionality augments existing location services, parental controls, and device security features and establishes the SafePath platform as a best-in-class family safety offering for wireless carriers.

“Internet connectivity, smart devices, and digital platforms have never been more integral to our daily lives,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro.

“Consequently, the need to effectively manage the challenges inherent to our digital lifestyles has never been more pressing. In SafePath, wireless carriers have a full-featured, white-label solution that empowers them to deliver the essential digital safeguards that their subscribers want such as parental controls, screen time management, and real-time location tracking.

“With the feature enhancements included in SafePath 7, we’ve taken our platform to the next level,” he continued.

“Not only is this release an important milestone for Smith Micro and our Connected Lifestyle vision, it is also noteworthy for wireless carriers that want a white-label, family safety solution that will meet the expansive digital parenting needs of modern parents.”

New features

Location services:

Real-time tracking and family map

Location history/timeline

Pick me up

Parental controls:

Age-based content filters

Time limits

Pause the internet

Bedtime mode

Schedule offline time

Usage & browsing history

Rewards

Feature parity between Android and iOS

In addition to the expansion of the SafePath platform with these new features, Smith Micro has enhanced its SafePath IoT and SafePath Home offerings as part of SafePath 7.

SafePath IoT now supports additional consumer IoT devices such as location trackers and children’s wearables, while SafePath Home offers parental controls support for any in-home Wi-Fi connected device such as laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.