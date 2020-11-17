LexisNexis Emailage: Reimagining fraud detection by using email intelligence as a core risk identifier

LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced the availability of LexisNexis Emailage, a powerful fraud risk scoring solution fueled by email intelligence to help companies balance a seamless user experience with robust fraud detection and prevention capabilities.

This solution helps solve both of these challenges by allowing organizations to confidently assess risk, approve transactions faster and more effectively outsmart quickly changing fraud tactics within digital transactions.

LexisNexis Emailage reimagines fraud detection by using email intelligence as a core risk identifier. Email is a unique global identifier that unlocks digital engagement and transactions in every industry because it is one of the most commonly used components of an online transaction.

Email is rich with transaction history and difficult to change because it links to an individual’s online accounts.

“Consumers want to connect through an increasing number of channels and they expect a consistent, frictionless experience each time. However, businesses are often pulled between the tensions of deterring fraud and trying to deliver the best user experience,” said Stephen Topliss, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“We believe it’s possible to do both. LexisNexis Emailage is a proven risk assessment tool utilizing the user’s email address at the core. Businesses receive the benefits of real-time global email risk intelligence for true consumer insights delivered via a continual feedback loop. This yields a rapidly growing force working together to outsmart fraudsters.”

Fueled by global digital insights and shared transaction history, the LexisNexis Risk Solutions global network gives companies risk decision confidence that is always improving.

With billions of digital identifiers in the network, LexisNexis Emailage brings together physical and digital risk signals to create a holistic view of the consumer risk associated with a transaction.

LexisNexis Emailage can be part of a comprehensive fraud and identity program that:

Identifies and prevents online transaction fraud

Gauges the risk associated with a consumer’s email address through an email risk score

Increases top-line revenue by auto-approving more legitimate consumers

Helps users make confident, efficient manual review decisions

Works with other solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to supplement overall risk management

In February 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquired Emailage, a fraud prevention and risk management solutions provider. Now fully integrated into the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LexisNexis Emailage uses a patented, proprietary analytic approach to reimagine fraud detection.