StorMagic SvSAN validated with HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems

StorMagic announced that StorMagic SvSAN has been validated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Edgeline Converged Edge Systems. The joint edge hyperconverged (HCI) solution meets all of the unique compute, storage and networking requirements found at the edge, including simplicity, high density and the ability to deliver 100 percent uptime.

“StorMagic SvSAN provides an easy to use, reliable and affordable HCI solution for HPE Edgeline customers at their edge locations,” said Shelly Anello, General Manager of Converged Edge Systems at HPE.

“Size, weight and power optimized Edgeline systems are purpose-built for the far edge, and with SvSAN can deliver a portable, rugged and highly-available HCI solution for distributed deployments.”

StorMagic SvSAN runs on any hypervisor as a guest virtual machine to enable complete, highly-available shared storage and virtualization with only two Edgeline servers per site. Its shared storage executes active-active synchronous mirroring to create a copy of data on both servers, eliminating downtime.

The compact bladed architecture and integrated networking of the Edgeline EL4000 and EL8000 series allow multi-server SvSAN clusters to be built within tight space constraints of the edge. These clusters can also run without degradation in harsh operating environment of remote locations without a need for a separate protective enclosure.

“HPE is one of few server vendors that is designing servers specifically for the edge, and has incorporated the same high-performance technologies and security found in their datacenter-class systems,” said Brian Grainger, CRO and board member, StorMagic.

“Paired with SvSAN, the clusters are small, easy to manage and deliver 100 percent uptime. Our joint solution is ideal for edge environments, which can be found in a multitude of locations, like small datacenters, factories, distribution centers or remote and branch offices.”