Veeam Backup for AWS 3: Minimizing the risk of data loss for data on AWS

Veeam Software announced the general availability of new Veeam Backup for AWS v3 — a fully automated and native backup and disaster recovery solution built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to effortlessly provide additional protection and management capabilities for Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

Built with reliability, cost-effectiveness and security top of mind, Veeam Backup for AWS v3 is designed to drastically minimize the risk of data loss for data on AWS. This new support and feature set is available in two packaging options, allowing organizations to choose the data protection solution that best fits their needs:

Veeam Backup for AWS, a standalone AWS backup and recovery solution for protecting data on AWS

Veeam Backup & Replication, unifying AWS backup and recovery with other cloud, virtual or physical data and unlimited data portability to, from and across clouds

“We are excited to deliver Amazon RDS support in this latest version of Veeam Backup for AWS,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam.

“With the number of active AWS users exceeding 1 millioni, it’s no surprise that this support has been the most requested feature from our Veeam customers and prospects. Not only is there an amazing market opportunity, but it’s also the right time for us to fulfill a great need for our customers and stay ahead of the curve.

“Our recent acquisition of Kasten further strengthens our commitment to support our customers’ business transformation to future-ready architectures. Veeam’s ability to now also protect and mobilize Kubernetes workloads in AWS via Kasten K10 data management platform is certainly a major differentiator in this space.”

Veeam Backup for AWS v3 now delivers AWS-native backup and recovery of Amazon RDS databases with the same reliability, cost-effectiveness and security benefits customers have come to expect from Veeam solutions.

Users are able to fully automate backups of Amazon RDS with flexible policies and scheduling, and can subsequently overcome any data loss using fast recovery options to restore entire databases from an exact point in time in just seconds. Additional new functionality includes:

Support for backup and recovery of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) settings — even across AWS accounts and AWS Regions — for troubleshooting, disaster recovery and dev/test purposes

Role-Based Access Control to delegate roles and access permissions for backup and recovery operations, streamlining operational efficiencies while ensuring data protection meets security and compliance regulations

Support for AWS Outposts, enabling organizations to use the same Veeam-powered AWS-native backup and recovery they use for on-premises AWS Outposts deployments

Veeam Backup for AWS is available in three editions: a FREE standalone cloud backup solution (limited to 10 AWS instances; unlimited restores), a paid standalone cloud backup solution (starting at $40 per AWS instance per year; metering enabled; pay for what you use) or as part of Veeam Backup & Replication for a comprehensive hybrid and multi-cloud strategy with unlimited data portability options.