Cyware expands leadership team with the appointment of Rob Jacobs and Thomas Bain

Cyware announced the addition of two new members to its leadership team, Rob Jacobs, Vice President of Finance; and Thomas Bain, Vice President of Marketing.

The two executive appointments will play pivotal roles in expanding Cyware’s global go-to-market and business operations, to deliver unprecedented innovation in cyber fusion, threat intelligence, and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) for its rapidly-growing enterprise and mid-market customer base.

“We are solving complex and expensive challenges for security teams as much as we’re disrupting legacy approaches to security operations,” said Anuj Goel, Founder and CEO, Cyware.

“Adding Rob and Thomas will help us further consolidate and enhance our core competencies in Finance and Marketing, as Cyware plans to make an aggressive push into the global marketplace. Both have extensive experience and exceptional levels of expertise channelizing the scale-up of very fast-growing companies.”

Rob was most recently at Bluecore where he held the position of Vice President of Finance. Prior to Bluecore, he also served in financial leadership roles for Eyeview, Hailo, and Willcare.

“I’m excited to join the team at Cyware to help drive the company’s aggressive growth goals,” said Jacobs. “Cyware is innovating at a very high level and uniquely positioned with a suite of products that deliver tremendous value during this critical time in cybersecurity. My role is to help continue the build-out, including the financial infrastructure that sets the organization up for massive scale.”

Thomas was most recently at RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing. Prior to RiskRecon, he also served in marketing leadership roles for Morphisec, Centripetal Networks, and GoSecure (formerly CounterTack). He also holds board advisory positions with SafeGuard Cyber and Measured Risk.

“Cyware represents the future of cybersecurity orchestration and automation in the SOC,” said Bain. “As organizations face uncertainty and mounting challenges with data analysis and threat response, Cyware is supporting some of the biggest global brands by optimizing security operations and enabling security collaboration for customers and partners.

“Anuj has assembled a talented and experienced team and I’m honored to join as the company continues to experience rapid growth and innovation in the market.”