Advancement of 5G and IoT tech to help the electronic test and measurement market

The advancement of 5G and the implementation of IoT technology will help the global electronic test and measurement market reach $18.94 billion by 2025, despite a slight decline of 0.7% due to COVID-19, Frost & Sullivan predicts.

Use of connected electronic devices expected to grow

Driven by digital transformation, IoT, Industry 4.0, and other mega trends, the use of connected electronic devices is expected to grow regardless of vertical, as will the demand for electronic test and measurement equipment.

“Electronic test and measurement (T&M) instruments find significant utilization in research, product development, prototyping, manufacturing, and field testing applications,” said Prabhu Karunakaran, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

“Semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) is likely to be the top revenue generator due to the sheer size of the market, ever-increasing end-user demand and the evolution of consumer electronics technologies. Radio frequency (RF) test equipment is expected to represent the second-largest revenue opportunity, driven by continuing R&D investments in communications and other verticals—both current and future programs in 5G and 6G—and the commercialization of 5G.”

Karunakaran added: “The automotive end-user vertical is also expected to emerge as a significant contributor given the aggressive progress of autonomous projects, which will fuel demand and continue to offer growth opportunities.”

5G and IoT: Further revenue opportunities

For further revenue opportunities, electronic T&M vendors should explore the following growth areas: