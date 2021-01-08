UJET now integrated with Oracle Cloud CX Service, available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

UJET announced its integration with Oracle Cloud CX Service and its availability on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

With UJET’s next-generation capabilities connected through the Oracle Cloud CX Service, businesses can modernize customer and user experiences through:

Unified CCaaS and CRM data that blends historical records with real-time insights and contextual awareness. With a unified data set, agents can deliver more natural, personalized interactions and experiences.

Embeddable in-app and mobile support that leverages smartphone biometrics, user authentication, and real-time multimedia sharing that creates a more cohesive customer journey. With access to rich visual and contextual information, agents can better facilitate more intelligent and personalized interactions with customers.

Significantly reduced handle times and post-call work for agents through real-time data exchanges that enable automatic CRM record updates.

Eliminating the redundant storage of customer PII, call records, and more, while maintaining an enterprise-grade security posture that can help solve for complex compliance regulations and data residency issues.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics.

Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

“Customer experience has become the cornerstone of enterprise digital transformation strategies. But the single greatest barrier to delivering modern, intelligent experiences across marketing, sales, and support is achieving a holistic, unified view of your customer data,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Business Officer, UJET.

“Our platform was purpose-built to solve this problem, in concert with the existing enterprise system of record. UJET’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our ultra-modern cloud contact center solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”